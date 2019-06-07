Liberia Deaf Football Begs for Money

... To Play In Sierra Leone

The Liberia Deaf football team says it needs thirty thousand United States dollars to participate in this year's West Africa Deaf Sports tournament scheduled to take place in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The tournament which takes place between the 3rd -12th of September 2019, will bring together several West African states deaf football teams.

The Liberia deaf Football Association President Octavius Vokpor in a communication, appealed to the government to ensure the Liberian deaf team participates in this year's event.

Octavius Vokpor said they have missed out on the last two editions which he described as discouraging for the disables.

He said as a disadvantaged group, the deaf association is counting on government and well-meaning Liberians to help in supporting the team's trip to the competition.

Octavius Vokpor added that Liberia deaf football association often feels downplayed each time state actors failed to support them in participating in these international events.

The Freetown tournament will be used as a qualification to the African Deaf Football Championship.

About eight countries are due to participate in the competition with two teams qualifying to the Confederation of Africa Deaf Sports.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Deaf Football team has begun training ahead of the trip.

The training has been happening at the ATS in central Monrovia.