Liberia: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Provide Security for June 7 Protesters - As Hor Setup Committee to Investigate Yekeh

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to providing security to the imminent June 7 protest that is being organized by the Council of Patriots.

According to a joint statement issued by the Government of Liberia and the Council of Patriots (COP), the commitment was made in a meeting convened by the Ministry of Justice with the COP to discuss and agree on issues of security and protocol to be observed on June 7, 2019.

"The parties agreed that the assembly point will be on capitol Hill and that people travelling to that assembly point from different directions will be granted police protection and unhindered access," the statement signed said.

According to the statement, those travelling from Paynesville, Congo Town by way of Sinkor will use the 12th Street diversion through Jallah Town; while protesters travelling from across the Gabriel Tucker Bridge and Central Monrovia will access the assembly point through Camp Johnson Road and UN Drive.

The release further noted that the UN Commission on Human Rights and ECOWAS have all committed to deploying observers during the peaceful assembly.

The meeting was observed by the UN Resident Coordinator, Yacoub El Hillo, the African Union Ambassador to Liberia, Ibrahim Mbaba Kamara and the Special Representative of ECOWAS to Liberia Babatunde Ajisomo.

Meanwhile, ahead of June 7 protest, the House of Representatives has set up a committee to investigate Montserrado District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah.

The 7-man committee, which is chaired by Sinoe County Representative Matthew Zarzar, is mandated to investigate the Montserrado District #10 lawmaker on allegations of inciting violence.

The lower house reached the decision today in a closed door session following complaints from the Liberia National Police and Grand Bassa County Representative Matthew Joe.

Both the LNP and the Grand Bassa lawmaker accused Rep. Kolubah of inciting the public into violence.

The Committee is expected to bring in their findings no later than Thursday, June 6.

According to legislative sources, Representative Kolubah might not escape the wrath of his colleagues. One lawmaker said Rep. Kolubah might likely be suspended or expelled from the House.

The Montserrado County District 10 lawmaker is one of the major supporters of the famous June 7, "save the state protest".

All efforts to reach the lawmaker via mobile phone did not materialize as his phone was said to be switched off. However, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Prince Moye, in a text message confirmed and said it is the second time a committee is be set up to investigate Representative Kulubah.