Malawi: Central Region Chiefs Condemn Post-Election Violence

Some chiefs from the central region have condemned the on going protests against elections results by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which they fear are turning violent, saying peace should reign in the country while urging people to desist from advancing issues that may further bring disorder in the country.

The chiefs call for peace and calm

Led by Senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu, the chiefs said people should wait for the court's determination on the matter.

The chiefs have distanced themselves from the MCP violence.

Senior Chief Tsabango of Lilongwe also condemned MCP for invading Capital Hill, the seat of government, saying the State complex is for civil servants and not politicians.

Senior Chief Nthondo of Ntchisi says Malawi is rich in peace and tolerance hence the need to nurture the same.

The chiefs were speaking at a news conference in Lilongwe on Thursday.

They were mobilised from Lilongwe, Ntchisi, Dedza, Mchinji, Salima, Nkhotakota, Kasungu.

On his part,Senior Chief Makwangwala said demonstrations retard development as people can't go to business, work and children can't go to school.