7 June 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Forestry Dept to Renew Agreement With Malawi Army Over Forests Protection

By Owen Khamula

Department of Forestry says it will renew its agreement with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to continue protecting the country's forests from wanton cutting of trees.

MDF soldiers and a Forestry Ranger standing in front of charcoal maker's shelter

Forestry department spokesperson Sangwani Phiri said since the MDF solders moved out of the forests in Nyika, Dzalanyama and Mulanje, among others, the forests are being depleted of trees at an alarming rate.

"We will soon be reviewing our agreement with the MDF. The department wants to send the soldiers back to the forests to protect the trees," said Phiri.

He could not say exactly when the agreement would be renewed and signed, saying this will be done when both sides are ready.

