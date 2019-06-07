7 June 2019

Malawi Registers High Road Accidents Rate - -Police

By Owen Khamula

Police say Malawi has registered more road accidents in the first quarter of this compared to same time last year.

National Police spokesperson Tomeck Nyaude said the first quarter of this year has registered 2, 350 road accidents compared to 965 accidents last year.

"Out of the 2, 350 accidents this year, 215 were fatal compared to fatal accidents same time last year," said Nyaude.

He said the number of accidents this year are 143 per cent higher than last year.

Nyaude said there was need to enhance passenger responsibility so that the passengers can rebuke a speeding passenger vehicle driver.

