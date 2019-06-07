South Africa: Mpumalanga Teacher Suspended for Allegedly Carrying a Gun While Invigilating Exams

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has suspended a male teacher of Mabusabesala Secondary School, in Weltevrede near Siyabuswa, for allegedly invigilating a Grade 11 mid-year examination while holding a gun in his hand, the department said on Friday.

"This incident happened on June 4, while pupils were writing the tourism paper," department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said in a statement.

"The department views this [incident] in a serious light and has already instituted an investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this conduct. The department will, on Monday 10 June, send officials to the school to offer counselling to the learners who may have been traumatised by this act. Given the nature of this incident, the school has been directed to open a case with the police."

Zwane said the department would closely monitor the developments at the school.

The incident was captured on video, which has been released by the department. In the footage, a man alleged to be the teacher in question is seen carrying a gun in his right hand as he walks past pupils sitting at their desks, who appear to be writing an examination.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said he was still checking with the Siyabuswa police station commander whether a case had been opened.

Source: News24