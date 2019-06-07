6 June 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lalong Signs Water Sector Bill, Three Others Into Law

By Isa Abdulsalami Ahovi

Jos — Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has signed four bills, including the Water Sector Bill, into law.The Guardian learnt that the water law provides for public private partnership in the development and management of water resources in the state.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, Government House, Solomon Gujor, the other three include Plateau State Specialist Hospital Bill, Plateau State Contributory Health Care Management Agency Bill and the Plateau State Energy Corporation Bill.

He said yesterday that the House of Assembly passed the four bills recently.Governor Lalong, while signing the bills into law at the Government House, Jos, said his Rescue Administration was poised to take the limitless opportunities that abound in the state to develop the economy.

