Nigeria: PTCIJ Empowers Journalists With Fact-Checking Skills

Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), has trained over 100 journalists across the country especially practitioners in the criminal, judicial, and anti-corruption sectors.

The training, which cuts across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria was centred on fact checking, investigative journalism, data journalism among others in conjunction with the European Union (EU), and the British Council.

Speaking at a one-week training in Lagos, Programme Manager, PTCIJ, Mboho Eno, said the importance of the training is to equip and expose journalists with skills that will help in delivering balanced and unbiased reportage.Eno said the training is more of a public good for citizens, saying properly fact- checked report or stories enable citizens to make proper judgment on issues and policies.

One of the facilitators, Gbenga Ogunleye, said the PTCIJ is poised to deepening the practice of credible journalism and fact-check among Nigerian journalists. Ogunleye, who doubles as the Provost, Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), in Lagos, said journalists should strive to correct the misinformation and avalanche of fake news stories in the public domain, and not contribute to spreading misinformation.

He said: "As a journalist, you have the responsibility to ensure that the information that you post or spread is accurate and factual."Programme and Research Officer, PTCIJ, Akintunde Babatunde, in his presentation titled, 'Data interpretation for fact-checking research', said it is important for journalists to regard data with scepticism. According to him, journalists must take proper time to investigate data collection methodology before moving forward with a story.