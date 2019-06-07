South Africa: Tributes Pour in for House Vocalist Nichume Siwundla

Photo: Mobi Dixon/YpuTube

Nichume Siwundla, was well known for her 2017 breakout hit Bhutiza with Mobi Dixon.

Cape Town — The country has been left in shock after Nichume Siwundla's record label Top Chap Media announced that she died on Thursday night in an apparent suicide.

Siwundla, was popularly known for her vocal talent on Mobi Dixon's hit Bhutiza.

Mobi Dixon who has been a mentor to Siwundla said he was devastated at her passing. "I'm distraught. I will remember Nichume as a bright light at Top Chap Media where we signed her. She was not only my first artist, but we had grown so close in the past three years that she became my little sister. She truly is gone too soon. May her soul rest in peace".

The family released a statement: "We, as a family are in absolute shock as to what has happened. Learning that your sister has succumbed to emotions and taken her own life can never rest well. We obviously are left with a lot of questions but also know that she had one of the strongest characters in the family. Whatever she was feeling at that moment triggered immense hopelessness. We stand united as a family during this difficult time. Nichume was so loved and appreciated. We're proud of all her achievements," said Qamani Siwundla.

Tributes have started pouring in...

Min. Nathi Mthethwa - We're deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a shining star, the celebrated musician Nichume Refeloe Siwundla - a talented daughter of the soil whose lovely voice reverberated in our hearts & gifted us lasting memories. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones # RIPNichume

Kabo Sereo - May your soul rest in perfect peace. SA and the entire Music industry has suffered a huge loss💔#RIPNichume #Bhutiza🔥

Bonginkosi B* Mbele - Deepest Condolence To Nichume's Family, Friends & Fan. Mzansi Has Once Again Lost Another Star. We Mourning! It's Sad Day For Mzansi. May Her Soul Rest In Peace ❤️ #RIPNichume



Lorraine Lolo - Condolences to Family and friends,this is just heartbreaking 💔 #RIPNichume

Dumo Melaphi - I'm lost for words I'm numb .. May her beautiful soul Rest In Peace #RIPNichume