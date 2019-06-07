6 June 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Speculation as Museveni 'Unfollows' Chameleone on Twitter

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nicholas Bamulanzeki/ The observer uganda
Award-winning singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, who is running for Kampala Mayor.
By Nahashon Musungu

Ugandan musician Joseph Mayanja popularly known as Jose Chameleone could have talked himself into bad books with the establishment after President Yoweri Museveni reportedly unfollowed him on Twitter.

The Sqoop reports that Museveni recently unfollowed the singer on the giant social media platform, leading to speculation on whether it had something to do with musician’s recent decision to join politics.

Chameleone, 40,  who is expected to perform in Nairobi this weekend, recently announced his intent to vie for the Kampala Lord Mayor position in the country’s next elections set for 2021.

If he falls out with Museveni he will be the second high-profile singer to do so with the Uganda strongman after Bobi Wine.

FIRST LADY

Meanwhile, a check by Nairobi News confirmed that Museveni currently only follows 23 people on Twitter including the First Lady, Janet. Tanzania President John Pombe Maghufuli, his Rwandan counterpart and reported nemesis Paul Kagame plus Deputy President William Ruto.

Chameleone has been close to 74-year-old Museveni in the past and was even part of a string of Ugandan artists who helped in campaigning for the Head of State in 2016, and even produced a song themed Tubonge Nawe.

In a related development, Chameleone has been urged to keep off politics by a local politician named Capt. Mike Mukula.

Pop star singer and youthful lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi recently got into bad books with Museveni’s administration after joining politics.

More on This

Politics Will Ruin Your Music Career, Mukula Tells Singer Chameleone

Capt Mike Mukula, the chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Eastern Uganda has advised Afro Beat… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.