7 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bulls Conclude Tour With Another Draw in New Zealand

Cape Town — The Highlanders and Bulls played to a 24-all draw in their Super Rugby encounter in Dunedin on Friday.

The Bulls, who also drew 22-all against the Blues in Auckland last week, finish their Australasian tour with a win, a loss and two draws.

In next weekend's final round of league action, the Bulls host the Lions in Pretoria (May 15 - 17:15), while the Highlanders host the Waratahs (May 14 - 09:35 SA time).

Scorers:

Highlanders

Tries: Josh McKay (2), Waisake Naholo (2)

Conversions: Josh Ioane (2)

Bulls

Tries: Divan Rossouw, Jason Jenkins, Jaco Visagie

Conversions: Handre Pollard (3)

Penalty: Pollard (3)

Teams:

Highlanders

15 Josh McKay, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Sio Tomkinson, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Josh Ioane, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock (captain), 7 James Lentjes, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Jackson Hemopo, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone

Substitutes: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Sef Fa'agase, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Joshua Dickson, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Marty Banks, 23 Thomas Umaga-Jensen

Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw , 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Dylan Sage, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard (captain) , 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Marco van Staden, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Johan Grobbelaar, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 JT Jackson

Source: Sport24

South Africa

