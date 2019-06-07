Nigeria: PDP Reps Caucus Denies Endorsing Gbajabiamila's Speakership Bid

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives yesterday denied media reports that it had endorsed Femi Mr. Gbajabiamila for the speakership of the incoming ninth assembly.In a statement by the House Minority Leader, Leo Ogor, the lawmakers stated as untrue the alleged directive to members to vote for candidates of their choice.

The document reads in part: "While some publications have disseminated accurate and objective reports, few others fabricated a completely new angle with one even using a deliberately fictitious and grossly erroneous headline in a manner that suggests being used for the ruling party's usual misinformation and propaganda.

"Contrary to what has been sensationally reported by some, at no time did we give our members a directive to vote for any All Progressives Congress (APC) speakership aspirant. I hereby categorically dissociate myself and the PDP House Caucus from the false comments being attributed to us as participation in meetings should not be deliberately misinterpreted as a directive on voting."

The caucus reiterated its directive to members to participate in meetings and strategy sessions of the aspirants, adding that it remains resolutely united for democratic growth while patriotically exerting influence on the entire process leading to the emergence of the next speaker.

Ogor submitted that his party's national leadership and members would consider national interest in arriving at whom to vote on the June 11 inauguration date.

However, the Surulere 1, Lagos representative has debunked ever being convicted in the United States.Reacting to the claims by the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP) that he was unfit for the coveted seat on account of the alleged conviction, the Femi Gbajabiamila/Ahmed Wase Campaign Council yesterday in Abuja stated: "We wish to once again state emphatically that Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has never been convicted for any crime in the United States of America, Nigeria or any other country around the world for that matter. He has never been accused of corruption and has no corruption case hanging on his neck in Nigeria or any where around the world."

Its Director General, Dr. Abdulmumin Jibrin, who addressed reporters in Abuja, maintained that the allegations were baseless.

His words: "He (Gbajabiamila) has not committed perjury and has never committed perjury in Nigeria or any country of the world. He was eligible to contest in all previous elections he won and indeed eligible and qualified to contest for the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Ninth Assembly.

"Hon. (Gbajabiamila) Femi has severally and comprehensively responded to these allegations, provided clarifications and set records straight. The allegations have also been tested and struck out in our court of law. The State Bar of Georgia has also written and categorically stated that there is no criminal conviction in the matter relating to Hon Femi (Gbajabiamila) and he is currently an active member in good standing of the State Bar of Georgia. All these facts are in the public domain.

"We further wish to state that Hon Femi (Gbajabiamila) has not been served any summons by a magistrate's court neither has he been notified by the Clerk. We are worried that those behind these antics are trying to drag the judiciary and our revered judges into what is clearly a hatched job. The judiciary must not allow itself to be mixed in such a cocktail of dirt. "

Flanked by dozens of newly elected lawmakers, Jibrin remarked that the "campaign of calumny being orchestrated to poison the minds of Nigerians against Gbajabiamila" had failed woefully.

He disclosed that his principal had already instructed his lawyers to take every necessary legal step against the accusers. Expressing optimism that Gbajabiamila would emerge victorious on June 11 when the Ninth House would be inaugurated, he hinted that no fewer than 65 PDP members and a good number of their APC colleagues had backed the Lagos legislator for the plum job.