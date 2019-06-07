Senegal: Party Chieftain, Nabena, Implores Buhari to Wade Into Its Crisis

Abuja and Lagos — The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Yekini Nabena, yesterday enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the crisis rocking the party. Nabena spoke against the backdrop of the war of words between the party's National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and his predecessor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, over the cause of the declining fortunes of the party since the 2015 polls.

The APC chieftain, who spoke with newsmen on the ongoing infighting among chieftains of the party, noted that the development is unnecessary and a distraction, which is already weakening the party.He called on Buhari to lead fence-mending efforts and address obvious grievances being nursed by stakeholders in the party across the country.

He said: "The losses the APC suffered during the 2019 general elections in some states, which we previously controlled, are indeed worrisome. However, we are still the governing party, which produced the President, control majority states and have an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.

"Compared to the failed People's Democratic (PDP), the APC remains the political party of choice for both Nigerians and politicians. I urge our aggrieved members to remain in the APC fold and settle their differences. In fact, in a few months, we expect a huge influx from members of the PDP and other political parties into the APC.

"Elections have been won and lost. High-level meetings, such as national caucus and the National Executive Committee (NEC) are there to address party matters. I call on our respected leaders, particularly the current and immediate past national chairmen of the party to end their public hostilities, particularly in the media, for the sake of the party and focus on the important task of forming government at the state and federal levels to deliver on our Next Level mandate. We need a united house to ensure the growth and strength of our party.

"In the immediate, I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to lead fence-mending efforts and address obvious grievances in many states and among stakeholders in the party."