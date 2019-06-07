Africa: Transcorp Wins Awards, Emerges Africa's Leading Hotel

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has emerged Africa's Leading Business Hotel for the fifth consecutive year at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

The hotel scooped the awards at the 2019 Africa & Indian Ocean Gala held at the Sugar Beach in Mauritius on 1 June 2019. Transcorp Hilton Abuja scooped five of 11 awards won by Hilton properties as voted for by travel and tourism professionals globally.

The hotel, which is owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc., the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. was recognised in the following categories at the 2019: Africa's Leading Business Hotel: Transcorp Hilton Abuja; Nigeria's Leading Hotel: Transcorp Hilton Abuja; Nigeria's Leading Business Hotel: Transcorp Hilton Abuja; Nigeria's Leading MICE Hotel: Transcorp Hilton Abuja; Nigeria's Leading Hotel Suite: Presidential Suite at Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Receiving the awards , Owen Omogiafo, managing director/chief executive officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc., thanked all who are at the heart of our successes; without them we wouldn't have been recognised for this great achievement."

On his part, Kevin Brett, general manager, Transcop Hilton Abuja, said: "We are honored to have been recognised by the World Travel Awards 2019. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and to providing an outstanding guest experience and is a reflection of our hotel's exceptional team members and facilities. Winning the award for Africa's Leading Business Hotel 2019 is also a recognition for the destination of Nigeria being elevated among the best on the African continent."

The prestigious World Travel Awards, established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry, have become a key global institution of the industry, and are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of quality worldwide. The winners set the benchmark to which all others aspire.