Angola: Taag Airline Company Revitalizes Training Centre

Luanda — The Angola Airline (TAAG) is to revitalize its training centre, with a view to increasing the technical skills of the staff and improving its performance, the company?s CEO, Rui Carreira, said on Thursday.

According to TAAG's CEO, who was addressing the opening of the technical training course on airplanes servicing, the firm is always worried about training its personnel, so there is really an urgent need to revitalize the training centre of the company.

He recalled that every technician of the firm needs to be ready to work at any airline all over the world, providing that it complies with demands imposed by the international regulatory bodies.

In the meantime, TAAG's technical director said that for 20 months the technicians will be trained in various subjects such as mathematics, physics, electronics and engine by Angolan trainers.