Angola: American Delegation Expected in Luanda to Assess 'Return' of U.S. Dollars

Luanda — A high level delegation of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is to come in Luanda in this month of June to discuss with the governor of the Angolan National Bank (BNA) issues concerning the recovery of US dollars in banking operations in Angola.

According to the BNA governor, José de Lima Massano, the discussions with the Fed officials aim at strengthening relations between the two institutions and enabling an interchange between the two nations.

"With this meeting we want to maintain a permanent dialogue, which facilitates the resumption of monetary operations that were terminated (...)", said the source.