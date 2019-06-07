7 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Dealing in Drugs

Two males suspected of dealing in drugs were arrested by Welkom Public Order Police (POP) on Thursday, 06 June 2019 in Thabong. The members were busy with crime prevention duties in Thabong when they managed to arrest a 23-year-old for dealing in drugs. They recovered a Full Mandrax, (04) Halves of Mandrax, (01) Quarter Mandrax and cash amounting to R95.00 which were found in his possession near Lesiba Tarven in New Stands,Thabong.

While still patrolling around Newstands vicinity, the members received information about someone who deals in drugs at one of the houses. A 29-year-old male was arrested after Mandrax tablets and cash amounting to R1952-40 were found in his possession. Both suspects will appear at the Welkom Magistrate's Court once they are charged.

