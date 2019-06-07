South Africa: Alleged Accomplice of Woman Who Abducted Newborn Baby At Hospital Detained

Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman who is believed to be an accomplice involved in the abduction of a newborn baby from Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

"She has been detained and is currently being questioned. She will be charged and will appear in court soon," police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told the media at a briefing outside the hospital on Friday.

This comes after a woman entered the hospital during visiting hours, under the pretence that she was the newborn baby's mother-in-law.

"The mother had given birth through a c-section. The suspect visited the maternity ward and started playing with the baby, before telling the nurses that she wanted to take the baby outside to show family members," Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said.

Baby wrapped in blanket

The woman, however, did not return after leaving the hospital with the baby wrapped in a blanket.

Police found the newborn girl within 24 hours in Diepkloof, Soweto, following a tip-off after the health department handed over CCTV footage of the culprit.

Police are still searching for the woman who was captured in the CCTV footage leaving the hospital with the baby.

"We have also done the DNA tests on the baby to ensure that the right baby was returned to the mother, who is also receiving counselling," Masuku added.

Motive unknown

The motive behind the abduction is not yet known.

Masuku, however, could not explain why there was a security lapse of this nature at the hospital, as well as who would be held accountable at this stage.

"It was a well-orchestrated and well-executed plan. This is something we can learn from," he said.

Source: News24