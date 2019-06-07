South Africa: Siblings Appear in Court for Alleged Fraud and Theft of R11 Million

press release

A brother and a sister, Zwelakhe Dhladhla (30) and Louis Phumzile Dhladhla (40) appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court facing charges of fraud and theft.

The two together with their deceased accomplice Makhenzi Mokhanzi are alleged to have swindled almost R11 million from the Attorneys Development Fund account into the Mogabadeli Funeral between January and October 2018 on numerous occasions.

Mokhanzi, the former Chief Executive Officer at the Attorneys Development Fund, colluded with the duo by transferring cash into their funeral services business account as well as another company, Atlegang Deco PTY Ltd owned by Zwelakhe Dhladhla which benefited from the illegal proceeds.

The duo handed themselves at the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime investigation offices in Germiston on Wednesday and were charged with fraud and theft.

They were granted bail of R5000 each and the case was postponed to 24 July 2019 pending for further investigation.