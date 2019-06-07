South Africa: Joburg Court Intensifies Security As Two Westbury Gang Leaders Appear On Same Day, Again

The murder trials of two Westbury gang leaders has resulted in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court intensifying security.

On Friday, the two were again in court for their separate appearances. This followed Wednesday's drama, when supporters of two faced off in court corridors.

Leeroy Brown, aka Finch, was applying for bail after he was arrested in connection with the murder of Reagan Jacobs in April.

Brown's alleged rival, Keenan Ebrahim, appeared in a separate courtroom at the same time. He is accused of the murder of Bradley Sauls, who died in 2018 after he was shot and run over by a car.

News24 asked the Department of Justice why the court dates had not been changed to avoid a repeat of Wednesday's chaotic scenes.

Justice ministry spokesperson Chris Phiri said court officials had informed them that, because the diary was already set for the two to appear, it could not immediately be changed.

"But we have been reassured that the cases will be heard on different floors," Phiri said.

As part of measures to prevent a repeat of Wednesday's chaos, people had to register to enter either one of the rooms where the matters were being heard.

A number of police officers, some from the TRT unit - along with private security clad in black suits - hovered around the court.

Journalists had to submit press cards and obtain black wrist bands to access the courtroom where Brown was appearing.

Ahead of his appearance, Brown's family was initially moved from one courtroom to another, after it came to light that the two rival gang leaders would appear in rooms close to one another.

News24 understands that Brown's wife, who was also in court, is under threat from her husband's rivals.

On Friday, Brown appeared alongside his co-accused, Christopher Charles, who is also charged with murder.

Magistrate Basimane Molwana, who was meant to hear their bail application, was told by the State that it was not ready, as it still had to issue another warrant for Brown.

However, Brown's attorney Jannie Kruger submitted a document to the court, requesting more information about the warrant.

The matter was postponed to June 13, for a formal bail application.

Brown and Charles remain in custody. They were immediately transported to Sun City Correctional Services following their court appearances.

Source: News24