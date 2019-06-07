South Africa: Smoke. Fire. Bread... Roosterkoek

analysis

My first attempt at making roosterkoek was a brave one; I had only three big blisters on my hands... but all the hairs on my forearm were singed and my face had severe sunburn, or rather, fireburn. About a third of the roosterkoek landed up in the raw coals.

South Africans are no strangers to food on fire. We love a good braai more than any other nation, I'd argue, because fire-food has been forged into our DNA since the beginning of time. For that reason, I think we boast some of the oldest recipes in the world too. Not "recipes" per se... rather food staples and methods that have stayed, engrained in our food culture since the first people sat around a fire and enjoyed a meal together.

Braaivleis, for example, hasn't changed all that much save for the addition of salt in modern times. Mielies toasted over the coals is another simple yet highly-favoured classic all across SA, whether it be at a fancy braai in Camps Bay or a pop-up roadside stall at a traffic light in Limpopo.

And then there's roosterkoek. Never to be confused with the other fire favourite, aka the "braaibroodjie" (braai bread roll)....