South Africa: On Track At Paarl's Station Street Kitchen

Impressionist art and food combine at this platform-side eatery influenced by Monet and his gardens at Giverny, Normandy.

The first thing you'll find out when you book your event at chef Mynhardt Joubert's Station Street Kitchen in Paarl is that your menu is going to be a surprise.

Not too much of a shock for guests with any one of the dozens of food allergies and dietary requirements going around these days though; those will be taken into account. The rest you'll discover when you get there.

"I've found that when people go out they don't necessarily want to decide on what they're going to do, they just want to have a lekker time and enjoy themselves. I think South Africans are more adventurous eaters than we give them credit for," says Mynhardt. This has the added advantage of giving him the freedom to cook whatever's fresh and available. "It keeps it seasonal, and it keeps it interesting for me too," he adds.

Every event is a new creation, from the décor and fresh flowers, to the food and even the background music.

"It takes three days to put it all together... polishing the glasses, starching the napkins... it's a...