7 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Foraging At Durban's Eclectic Markets

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Wanda Hennig

Spices mixed with love, darling. Tender cow cheeks. Real chickens. Sold live. Hot tips on habanero from a cool chilli sage. Recipes on the fly for Mozambique crab curry, a prawn-stuffed rock cod, and smileys ready to prep and serve up Soweto-style. Durban still does food markets best.

London's Borough Market has existed in one form or another for around 1,000 years; Krakow's Stary Kleparz market for about 800. Getting more exotic, Guangzhou, China is noted for its culinary adventures involving heritage, tradition and markets. When a friend and I spent a week there we deemed it wise to become vegetarian. But as nobody understood us and we didn't understand them, what was put in front of us usually had legs or a beak and seldom failed to surprise.

Markets in Thailand and Laos. Food markets. Old markets. We (the royal - but there's good reason to generalise) are magnetised by markets on our travels.

To market, to market, to buy a fat pig. Or porcine charcuterie. Even sans pork, who can resist a market?

So what about when we're home?

What about our 109-year-old Early Morning Market, Durban's oldest? Our spice and all-things-nice Victoria Street Market. Across narrow Fishmonger...

South Africa

South African Airways Appoints Zukiswa Ramasia as Interim CEO

National carrier South African Airways has appointed Zukiswa Ramasia as its interim CEO following the resignation of… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.