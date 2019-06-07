South Africa: Foraging At Durban's Eclectic Markets

analysis

Spices mixed with love, darling. Tender cow cheeks. Real chickens. Sold live. Hot tips on habanero from a cool chilli sage. Recipes on the fly for Mozambique crab curry, a prawn-stuffed rock cod, and smileys ready to prep and serve up Soweto-style. Durban still does food markets best.

London's Borough Market has existed in one form or another for around 1,000 years; Krakow's Stary Kleparz market for about 800. Getting more exotic, Guangzhou, China is noted for its culinary adventures involving heritage, tradition and markets. When a friend and I spent a week there we deemed it wise to become vegetarian. But as nobody understood us and we didn't understand them, what was put in front of us usually had legs or a beak and seldom failed to surprise.

Markets in Thailand and Laos. Food markets. Old markets. We (the royal - but there's good reason to generalise) are magnetised by markets on our travels.

To market, to market, to buy a fat pig. Or porcine charcuterie. Even sans pork, who can resist a market?

So what about when we're home?

What about our 109-year-old Early Morning Market, Durban's oldest? Our spice and all-things-nice Victoria Street Market. Across narrow Fishmonger...