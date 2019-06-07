South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa and the Harbingers of the 'New Dawn'

analysis

Meet the Cabinet members tasked with turning South Africa around.

CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

President

After serving as deputy president from 2014-2018, Ramaphosa took over the presidency when Jacob Zuma resigned. He acted as the ANC's chief negotiator during the transition to democracy, and was elected leader of a very divided ANC in 2017. He is one of the wealthiest people in South Africa, having made billions investing in companies like McDonald's and MTN. During his Cabinet announcement, Ramaphosa emphasised the need for a "New Dawn" following years of looting, corruption and state capture.

DoB: 17 November 1952

DAVID MABUZA

Deputy President

DD "The Cat" Mabuza has been accused of political murders, fraud and corruption, to name but a few allegations -- all of which he has denied. A 2018 exposé by the New York Times said Mabuza's appointment undercuts Ramaphosa's New Dawn promises. But he has never been formally charged, and despite an alleged attempted poisoning in 2014 (for which he still allegedly receives treatment in Russia), Mabuza's political career continues. He was kingmaker at Nasrec in 2017, initially supporting Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma but switching to the CR17 camp at...