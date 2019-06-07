South Africa: Victoria Yards - Joburg's Hidden Gem

analysis

In the heart of a dilapidated suburb, Victoria Yards has emerged as one of Joburg's trendiest artisanal working spaces.

Along the dusty streets of Lorentzville lies an unexpected urban oasis. Victoria Yards is an expanse of exposed-brick structures juxtaposed against patches of lush leafy greens.

The plot is located on the eastern edge of Joburg CBD, opposite the Nando's Central Kitchen. In the heart of a dilapidated suburb, Victoria Yards has emerged as one of Joburg's trendiest artisanal working spaces.

Developer Brian Green and his partners have transformed a derelict industrial space into a trendy, functional venue. Green is co-owner of Group 44 properties - the developers behind Joburg hotspot 44 Stanley. Both venues have a similar aspiration: to transform inner city properties into trendy, integrated urban working spaces.

Victoria Yards' featured work spaces include studios for acclaimed artists Roger Ballen and Blessing Ngobeni. On weekdays, artists and artisans use the rustic, industrial units as studios; and on market days, the units double up as galleries to showcase their craft.

"We believe there is a massive opportunity for skills development and Victoria Yards has the space to show many different artisanal manufacturing opportunities," says Green. The design destination is home...