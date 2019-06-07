South Africa: Banyana Banyana Set to Make Debut, With the Usual Suspects Gunning for Glory Once More

analysis

The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on Friday, 7 June in France and a winner is crowned in the final on 7 July. Carli Lloyd and the United States will look to defend their title from 2015, but they'll have to fend off challenges from the host nation and a number of other powerhouses. Also, Banyana Banyana make their World Cup debut.

The eighth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup commences in a few hours, when hosts France go head to head with South Korea in Paris. A number of teams will be looking to scoop up the gold medal when the tournament ends on 7 July 2019.

United States

The expectations are sky high for the US, and with good reason. The USWNT dominated during the 2015 World Cup and cruised to the title, aided by a ridiculous 15-minute hat trick from Carli Lloyd in the final (itself capped off by one of the most incredible goals you will ever...