South Africa: Navigating the Fishing Boat to Your Plate

Here's a topic to chew on over your snoek and chips: Sourcing fresh fish by app is now a thing, and chefs are doing it on your behalf. Chefs sourcing fish via the Abalobi app are directly support small-scale fishing communities' pockets. What do you make of it?

Last Friday I ordered the sustainable fish at The Shortmarket Club at our table for two, surrounded by lunching businesspeople wining and winding down the week. Food and service aim high at this slick inner city Cape Town restaurant. Grilled Cape Bream fillets on a subtle turnip peanut puree didn't disappoint, livened by a creamy pool of citrus and wine beurre blanc, alongside wintry fennel and leek fondant.

The difference was that my fish was caught in local waters and found its way to the Shortmarket kitchen via the Abalobi app. The advantage for chefs sourcing Abalobi fish is it is usually fresher than the competition, and it directly supports small-scale fishing communities' pockets.

Grilled Cape Bream at the Shortmarket Club, with citrus beurre blanc.

Shortmarket's diners have other options besides the Bream (tasty meaty and sweet alternatives lure on the Prix Fixe three-course lunch menu served on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday)...