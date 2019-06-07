Nigeria: Security - Military, Police to Commence Joint Patrol in Osun

The police, military and other paramilitary agencies in Osun State are to be involved in joint patrol operations, to rid the state of criminals.

Adeniyi Adeshina, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Oyetola, made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Friday.

Mr Adeshina said the decision on joint patrol was taken at a security meeting between the governor and heads of security agencies in the state.

He said the joint patrol was part of strategic plan of the state government to effectively combat the rising incidence of kidnapping in Osun.

He said the joint security team would be patrolling the dark spots in the state to flush out the criminals from their hideouts.

According to him, the mandate of the joint patrol team is to support the activities of the Police Operation Puff Adder, which has improved the battle against kidnapping and other forms of attacks on people in the state.

Mr Adeshina said Mr Oyetola had given the needed logistics to the security operations in the state, to ensure the success of such joint operations.

He noted that intelligence gathering had also been stepped up to support the operations of the joint patrol teams in the state.

NAN