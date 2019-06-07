Mauritius: Budget 2019-2020 to Be Presented On 10th June in National Assembly

press release

Budget 2019-2020 will be presented by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on 10th June 2019 in the National Assembly.

Prior to the preparation and presentation of the national budget, a series of pre-budget consultations were conducted by the Prime Minister amongst the various representatives of Trade Unions Confederations, the captains of the Business Community and different stakeholders of key economic sectors which include the Small and Medium Enterprises and other sectors; Agro-Industry sector; consumer associations, as well as the Non-Governmental Organisations.

Both the public and private sectors, the population at large, the business and trade Associations, Professional Bodies, Trade Unions, NGOs, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders were invited to contribute their ideas and suggestions in the context of the preparation of the forthcoming Budget in line with the ten development priority areas identified for the advancement and expansion of the economy in view of achieving a greater economic growth.

The areas consist of: expanding and modernising our infrastructure; dealing with the challenges facing the sugar and manufacturing sectors, including textiles; investing in new pillars of growth, in particular, AI technologies; encouraging a new culture of entrepreneurship; further opening up and integrating our economy with the rest of the world; investing in the education, training and other skills needed by our youth, so that they are better prepared for the future; addressing the impact of demographic change; promoting gender equality - "Think equal, build smart and innovate for change"; promoting a more inclusive and equitable society and further addressing the problem of poverty; and building greater resilience to the impact of climate change.

Following the various representations, Budget 2019-2020 will be geared towards further meeting the aspirations of the population, with a continuous strand on improving public service delivery and tackling new challenges while ensuring sound fiscal management by reducing the budget deficit and public sector debt.