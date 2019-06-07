Uganda: Former Supreme Court Justice Kanyeihamba Not Held Hostage

Retired Supreme Court Justice, George William Kanyeihamba has dismissed reports circulating on social media that he is being held hostage in his house by one of his bodyguards.

Our reporter, Aron Mukama who is at his home says, Mr Kanyeihamba is safe and free.

He says Kanyeihamba's guard had earlier refused to hand in his gun while going for his grandfather's burial, and that is what caused a scuffle at the house.

Earlier today, there were reports circulating on different social media platforms that the outspoken former Supreme Court justice was being held hostage in his house by one of his bodyguards.