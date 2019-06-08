Zimbabwe: Warriors Debut Excites Chipezeze

ZIMBABWE international goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who was voted man-of-the-match on his debut in the COSAFA semi-final defeat to Zambia on Wednesday, has urged the Warriors to look at the bigger picture ahead of the African Cup of Nations football finals in Egypt.

The 29 year-old was at his inspirational best on the night, with a penalty save and some top drawer performances between the goalposts. His form, however, could not help the team to the final at the expense of Chipolopolo.

Speaking from the Warriors camp in South Africa, the Baroka FC shot-stopper said he was disappointed to see the Warriors lose on his debut, but insisted they are now looking at the big picture of making an impact in Egypt.

"I am very happy I finally got the chance to play for the national team and it had been my dream that we win the match and go to the final.

"But the defeat is now water under the bridge, we have a big tournament waiting for us in Egypt and we have to be ready for that one.

"It is sad we lost and we are no longer in the running for another COSAFA Cup title but the tournament has done well in preparing us for the AFCON finals in Egypt.

"At the moment competition for places is very tight and I think whoever will be chosen will be able to represent the country with distinction.

"Now focus is to do well in the third and fourth place play-off but above all we need to focus on making an impact at the finals in Egypt," he said.

Some players who have already booked their places in the squad for AFCON yesterday left South Africa for Nigeria to fulfil an international friendly match against the Super Eagles while others remain behind for the COSAFA bronze medal match today.

Chipezeze was one of the players left behind in South Africa and still needs to convince the technical department to book the ticket plane to Egypt.

Given his top-drawer performances against Zambia, supporters who feel he must challenge first choice George Chigova for a starting berth will be justified.