Zimbabwe: Antipas Frets Over Absent Key Trio

Bulawayo — LEADERS Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas is worried about the absence of his key men -- Tichaona Chipunza, Obrey Chirinda and Gorge Majika -- ahead of their Castle Lager Premiership encounter against Harare City at Luveve this afternoon.

Defensive midfielder Chipunza is suspended after picking up three yellow cards, while Chirinda and Majika have injuries.

"We have a position to defend, and besides, football is a game of pressure. So, as a coach, you got to do your best and also assemble your best if you want to remain in the race," said Antipas.

"It is sad we won't be with Chipunza, who is on suspension.

"The lad has been a treasure for us, he has played very well since the first day, so his absence will be felt, so will be Majika and Chirinda."

The Chicken Inn gaffer said they were still looking forward to maintaining bragging rights after beating CAPS United 3-1 in their backyard last weekend.

"Harare City are a good side and we need to put our act together if we are to conquer, which is just what we need to do to maintain our position," said Antipas.

"We have to continue in our merry way. We are going to fight for a win and I am happy that Sipho Ndlovu is returning from suspension, that's something worth celebrating."

Chipunza said his teammates should not underrate their opponents.