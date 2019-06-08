Nigeria: Asisat Oshoala - Nigerian Professional Footballer

Asisat Lamina Oshoala MON was born 9 October 1994 and is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays for Spanish Side FC Barcelona Femení in the Primera División as a forward. She was named best player and was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. She was also named best player and second top goalscorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women's Championship

On 23 January 2015, Oshoala joined Liverpool Ladies. Liverpool manager, Matt Beard called her 'one of the best young players in the world'. Although rumours had linked her with other clubs, she was very happy to join Liverpool. Oshoala missed two months of the 2015 season with a knee injury, as defending champions Liverpool finished seventh of eight teams. In January 2016 Liverpool reported that a transfer bid from Arsenal Ladies had activated the release clause in Oshoala's contract and that she was discussing personal terms with the London club. On 10 February 2017, Chinese club Dalian Quanjian F.C. officially signed Oshoala. On 31 January 2019, Spanish Club, FC Barcelona Femení Women signed Oshoala on a Loan deal till the end of the season.[11]

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

Oshoala found success as a forward for Nigeria's youth teams but made most of her early appearances for the senior national team as an attacking midfielder. She was nicknamed 'Seedorf' after male footballer Clarence Seedorf and has also been referred to as 'Superzee' by her teammates. She was named best player and with seven goals was also the top goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. She was also named best player and second top goal scorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women's Championship. She also won the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2015. In 2019 scored the only goal in 4-1 defeat to Lyon in the champion leagues final. In September 2014 Oshoala was made a Member of the Order of the Niger by President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan.[16] On 8 June 2015 in Winnipeg, Canada, Oshoala opened her senior FIFA Women's World Cup account by scoring Nigeria's second goal in a 3-3 draw with Sweden. Oshoala was also a member of the Super Falcons team who won the African Women's Championship in 2016 and 2018. She scored three goals in the 2018 Edition in Ghana.

PERSONAL LIFE

Oshoala incurred the wrath of her parents when she dropped out of school to pursue a football career. She is Muslim.

HONOURS

African Women's Championship : 2014, 2016, 2018. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Runner-up: 2014, Rivers Angels, Nigerian Women's Championship : 2014, Nigerian Women's Cup : 2013, 2014, FA Women's Cup : 2015-16, Dalian Quanjian F.C., Chinese Women's Super League : 2017.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Aiteo CAF Best Player Award 2017(Female Category), BBC Women's Footballer of the Year: 2015[19]

Queen of The Pitch Award: 2014[20], African Women's Footballer of the Year: 2014, 2016, 2017, African Women's Youth Player of the Year: 2014, African Women's Championship Golden Ball: 2014, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Golden Boot: 2014, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Golden Ball: 2014 and Chinese Women's Super League Top scorer: 2017. Barcelona have exercised the option to sign Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala on a permanent deal from Dalian Quanjian. The 24-year-old initially joined Barcelona on a six-month loan deal in January following the postponement of the 2019 Chinese Women's Super League. She went on to establish herself in the team with eight goals after 11 games in all competitions. Her Champions League final appearance and goal saw her make history in elite European competition for Africa. 'Asisat Oshoala and FC Barcelona are to sign a new contract that ties the player to the Catalan club until 30 June 2022, following the agreement for the Nigerian international to be transferred to the club from Chinese side Dalian Quanjian,' the club announced on their website. 'The 24-year-old striker came to Barça last January 31 on what was originally a loan move. In her four months here, Oshoala has played in eleven competitive fixtures and returned eight goals, including what will always be the team's first ever goal in a Champions League Final, although it wasn't enough to bring the trophy back from Budapest. Voted African Women's Footballer of the Year three times, she is currently away with her national team preparing for the World Cup in France, where the Super Falcons share a tough group with the host nation, Norway and South Korea.