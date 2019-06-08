Africa: St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019

press release

As the only African Business woman, Isabel dos Santos Chairperson of UNITEL, is attending the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, invited along with high level dignitaries to speak on a panel during the Russia-Africa session.

During the forum, it was Said that s upport of the Russian export to African countries can grow two fold and reach the level of $1 bln this year, Chief Executive of the Russian export insurance company EXIAR Nikita Gusakov told TASS, Russian news a gency.

"There is quite a lot of projects. We supported exports to Africa in the amount of $0.5 bln last year. Regarding sectors, these are railways, pipeline infrastructure, everything linked to food security and fertilizer suppliers," Gusakov said.



Isabel dos Santos, on the panel stated: " The future of Africa still has many pages to write about. It is always gratifying to be able to share our vision and learn from other people’s point of view. Because Africa is exactly that: a maze of different countries. One cannot think of us as a single destination, a single set of issues or a single set of problems. We have to look at the differences, the needs and create the projects that will develop our continent in the long term. These partnerships will lead Africa on the right track, on the road to development, progress and finally stability. We have a continent with unparalleled potential. It's time to act, for Africa."

“Economic cooperation between Russia and Africa has been developing rapidly during recent years. We have seen a positive dynamic in trade with Ethiopia, Cameroon, Angola, Sudan, Zimbabwe and other countries”, says Mr. Kobyakov. “I strongly believe that Russian-African cooperation at SPIEF, Russia’s largest forum will stimulate trade and economic ties, as well as investment activity”. Said, Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee