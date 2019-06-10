Kenya: Wazito, Kisumu All Stars Secure KPL Promotion

Wazito FC and Kisumu All Stars will compete in the 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League after earning promotion from the National Super League on Sunday.

The two clubs sides finished first and second respectively on the National Super League standings.

Wazito defeated St Josephs 7-1 on the final day of the season at Camp Toyoyo grounds while All Stars spanked hapless Thika United by a similar scoreline at the Thika Sub-county stadium.

Nairobi Stima settled for third place and will face Posta Rangers in a two-legged playoff to determine which team plays top-flight football next season.

Wazito and Kisumu All Stars replace Vihiga United and Mount Kenya United which suffered relegation from the SportPesa sponsored premier league last month.