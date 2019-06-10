Kenya: Tension Mounts Within Harambee Stars Camp as Moment of Truth Draws Near

Tension is building inside the Kenyan national football team's camp in the French capital of Paris, Nairobi News understands, with coach Sebastian Migne expected to drop four players from his squad heading to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the next few days.

The French coach called up 27-players to Europe to commence preparations for the biennial continental championship which kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.

However, the competition rules only allow each team to name a final squad of 23 players, with the deadline set for June 16.

'UNTOUCHABLES'

The current Harambee Stars squad in France includes some 'untouchables' namely captain Victor Wanyama, goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, forward Michael Olunga, and defenders Aboud Omar, Musa Mohammed, and Philemon Otieno, all of whom have been the core of the team in the past two years.

Midfielders Francis Kahata, Eric Johanna and Dennis Odhiambo are also believed to be in that group.

But then, there is another group which has been called up and will be hoping to impress Migne despite question marks over their capacity and performance.

FRIENDLY WIN

Forwards John Avire, Ovella Ochieng and Christopher Mbamba, midfielders Paul Were and Clifton Miheso as well as defender Joseph Okumu fall into this category.

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars's confidence levels was greatly boasted by their 1-0 win over Madagascar 1-0 in an international friendly on Friday night at the Stade Robert Bobin in Paris.

Wanyama scored the match winner through a penalty.

The team is now expected to head to Madrid for a potentially tougher build-up match against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15.