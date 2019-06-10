9 June 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Foreigners Arrested With Counterfeit Cartridges Worth Sh75 Million

By Hilary Kimuyu

Two foreigners are being held in police custody following their arrest on Friday evening arrested in Parklands, Nairobi with counterfeit cartridges worth Sh75 million.

The two Pakistan nationals were arrested by a joint intelligence team from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) during an operation on counterfeit goods.

The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Abas Muzammil and 24-year-old Ali Sheraz.

The suspects were found in possession of several assorted counterfeits which included HP laser jet toner cartridges, Samsung toner cartridges and Canon cartridges.

Other items which were recovered from the suspects include pedal plastic sealing machine compressor, printing machine cartridge body label, hot melt glue gun, counterfeit HP security seals, empty flat boxes labeled HP laser Jets and empty bubble bags.

The two suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.

