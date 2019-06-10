Kenya: Morgan Heritage's Nairobi Concert Not Quite What the Fans Expected

The much hyped Tomorrow's Leaders Festival organized by Jamaican Grammy Award winning reggae family, Morgan Heritage, didn't live to it's billing on Saturday at Kasarani in Nairobi.

For all the publicity the event got in the last two months, to popularise what should have probably been the concert of the year, fans who braved a long, cold, rainy night were in the end left disappointed.

The event had a lineup of about 10 Kenyan and foreign entertainers, including Diamond Platinumz, Yemi Alade, Alaine, J Boog, Stonebowy, Jemere Morgan and Jose Chameleone.

Also lined up for the show was Jua Cali, Wyre, Naiboi, Femi One, KRG the Don, Gravity Band as well as Ethiopian Rophanan and Cameroonian rapper Stanely Enow.

SHORT PERFORMANCES

However, not all of them got a chance to thrill their fans most notably Diamond and Yemi Alade.

From the onset, the organization of the event was shambolic with the performances starting at midnight.

From the long line up, all the artistes - save for Jose Chameleone, Alaine and Stonebowy - were restricted to a performance of about just 10 minutes, enough for just two songs.

KRG The Don barely finished performing his second song before he was called out of stage.

SHAMBOLIC SHOW

The performances were also constantly interrupted by the DJs and emcess as the organizers worked on which artiste to go next on stage.

At some point it got so bad that Cameroonian rapper Stanely was booed off stage amid chants of 'Simba' (Diamond) from the ravellers.

Morgan Heritage family would later come on to stage at 5am to salvage the show with an energising performance which also featured Jemere Morgan and Jboog.

According to multiple sources, the shambolic organization leading to the event starting late and other artistes failing to perform was because their dues hadn't been fully settled by the organizers.