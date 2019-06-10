Kenya: 6-Year-Old Boy Who Was Killed By Ruto's Convoy Badly Wanted to See the DP

A 6-year-old boy who died after he was run over by Deputy President William Ruto's convoy during his tour of Busia County on Friday was eager to see the DP for the first time, his parents have revealed.

The parents of Felix Sydney Nambala, a Grade One pupil at Fenape Junior Academy in Budalang'i Felix and Elizabeth Mambala said their only son was in jovial mood eager to see the Deputy President Ruto for the first time.

He had insisted to attend the DP's event in the nearby St Benedict's Budalang'i High School and accompanied his brother John Abwoga and grandmother.

"He was a very jovial boy who loved to interact with people. Whenever he came from school the first thing was to report that he is back. He was very respectful and obedient and that could be seen by the way he addressed elders," said the boy's father.

Mr Mambala also revealed that he received a call from the DP on Friday while at the hospital, through Busia Base commandant Jared Gitau, and that the DP promised his support his family.

"The Deputy President told me to take heart, assuring me of his support, including taking care of all funeral arrangements. I'm at pains with this loss because I was striving to ensure that Sydney also becomes like him (Ruto)," said the father of two.

RESPIRATORY FAILURE

A car belonging to the Deputy President's Press team crushed the boy just few minutes after the DP had finished his rally at St Benedict's Budalangi High School where he addressed teachers, students and parents of the school.

The boy was hit a few metres from the venue of the event after the deputy president had left for Kingandole Secondary in Butula Constituency for his final rally via his chopper accompanied by Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, and Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong.

The victim, who hails from Budalangi village was rushed to Port Victoria Sub County hospital then Busia County Referral Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The DP was in Busia to launch the Lower Nzoia Irrigation project on a development tour.

A postmortem report on the body of the boy has revealed that he succumbed to respiratory failure.

Dr Hillary Kiplaga, who conducted the autopsy, said the victim also had several bruises and friction burns on the upper and lower limps.

MASSIVE BLEEDING

"He had massive bleeding in the left lung with evidence of convulsions which led to respiratory failure. He also had bleeding in the right ear and the mouth," he said.

The victim had bone fractures in the limps and the scalp injuries, the doctor said.

It also emerged that lack of specialised services at the facility may have stifled efforts to save the life of the patient who was brought to the facility at around 7pm.

"We received the patient at around 7:45pm in unconscious state having been referred here after being involved in a road accident. Doctors managed to assess the patient at 8:10 pm. Upon Assessment the patient was referred for imaging to ascertain if there were any raptured organs," said Namudala Emukule, the Deputy Medical Superintendent at the facility.

He also disclosed that the patient started gasping before the examination and that he was confirmed dead around 9:45pm.

Dr Ruto's Deputy Communication Director, Emmanuel Talam, conveyed the DP's condolences to the victim's family.

"He has sent me alongside the secretary in charge of administration in his office Abdul Mwasera to stand with the family and to assure them of his support. He has ordered the police to conduct thorough investigations into what caused the accident," said Talam.

He disclosed that the Dr Ruto promised to find time and visit the family in person as soon as possible.