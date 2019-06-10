Rwanda: DR Congo First Lady Denise Tshisekedi Visits

The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi arrived in the country on Sunday for a two-day official visit, at the invitation of her counterpart, Mrs Jeannette Kagame.

The DR Congo First Lady, who crossed the border by road, was received on arrival in the country by the Mayor of Rubavu District Gilbert Habyarimana before she proceeded to Kigali where she is expected to visit different activities in the country.

On Sunday night, she was received at a welcome reception by Mrs Kagame in a dinner that took place at Hotel Marriott before then he had had a guided tour of the City of Kigali, among other activities, including a meeting with Rose Rwabuhihi, the Chief Gender Monitor at the Gender Monitoring Office.

She is also expected to visit the Isange One Stop Centre at Kacyiru District Hospital, which exclusively caters for victims of Gender Based Violence.