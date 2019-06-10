Tanzania: Kagera Sugar, Mwadui FC Retain Place in Premier League

Dar es Salaam — Kagera Sugar and Mwadui FC have retained the chance to feature in the next Mainland Tanzania Premier League after winning their play-off matches held yesterday at different venues.

Kagera Sugar and Mwadui FC had to play in play-offs after finishing in the 16th and 17th positions in the Mainland Premier League after collecting 44 points each from 38 matches. Pamba FC got the chance to feature in the play off after eliminating Mbeya Kwanza while Geita FC won against Mlale FC.

Mwadui FC and Kagera Sugar join Namungo FC and Polisi Tanzania in the next league season.

As Kagera Sugar won 2-0 against Pamba FC of Mwanza, Mwadui FC won 2-1 against Geita FC at the Mwadui Complex yesterday. During the first matches, the results were in barren draw.

Mwadui FC had to wait until the 91st minute to score the second goal through Salim Aiyee, who finished third in the Mainland Premier League top scoring chat, also scored the first goal in 32nd. Geita FC goal was scored by Baraka Jerome in 33rd.

Mwadui FC head coach Habib Kondo said they were happy to remain in the league and their task ahead is to recruit the best players for the next season.

"It was not an easy match for us, Geita FC played well. I commend my players for a job well done. We now need to focus on the next league season in order to avoid what happened in the last season," said Kondo.

At Kaitaba Stadium, two goals scored by Ali Ramadhan and Japhet Makalani were enough to make the side return to Tanzania's Premier League.

Ramadhan scored in the 50th while Makalani in the 78th minute of the game. Kagera Sugar head coach, Mecky Mexime, said they were optimistic about returning to the league.

"Our task is to conduct the best players' registration for the next season. It was just up and down which is normal among human beings. I thank my players for the good job they displayed. They showed commitment for the team, " said Mexime.