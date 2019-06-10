Malawi: Mutharika Slurs 'Small Cat' Mia, Brands Joyce Banda 'Mai Cashgate'

President Peter Mutharika send thousands of his supporters at Njamba Freedom park in Blantyre into laughter on Sunday when he compared Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia to a small cat and not a political giant that he is regarded to be.

Mutharika says Mia is political spent force

Mutharika said the just ended elections have trimmed Mia to size.

"During the campaign this man used to brag that he is a political giant of Lower Shire. Now he knows who is a lightweight," said Mutharika.

"When we were going to Chikwawa and Nsanje these people were making noise that we were facing a giant but instead of the so called lion of Lower Shire we actually found a small cat," said Mutharika while laughing .

President Mutharika said it was good that Malawians have chosen continued development by giving him a fresh mandate and not politics .

" We beat them with their so called lion fare and square . I hope they have learnt a lesson (to respect elders - Ana achepa)," Mutharika said sarcastically.

Mutharika also took a whip at former President Joyce Banda calling her " Mai Cashgate".

" Let me take this opportunity to congratulate the DPP in Zomba Malosa for beating Mai Cashgate, " he added.

Before Mutharika spoke DPP NeC members, Nicholas Dausi who is also the party's spokesperson, the party's Secrey General Gilzeder Jeffery and the DPP regional governor Charles Chacha took turns to chide the position .