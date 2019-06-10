Malawi: Tigers Thump Mzuni 2-0 - Tnm Super League

Mighty Tigers from Blantyre were2-0 victors over hosts Mzuni FC on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium in the TNM Super League matchplayed before a sizeable crowd.

The Green Intellectuals seemed to be in control of the match from the first whistle, taking advantage of the home ground. They were able to exchange passes from one player to another forcing the Tigers to defend from deep inside their own half.

In the 24th minutes into the game, Tigers defender Ganizani Anthony in an attempt to chest down a cross from the left hand side, slipped and handled the ball in the 18 metre box, forcing referee StephanoGomani to award the host team a penalty. Mzuni's Kelvin Kadzinje stepped up to take the spot kick but goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwa read his pre shot movement well and pulled a marvellous save.

Two minutes before half time, centre back and captain for Mighty Tigers FC, Willie Sayenda, made a long clearance upfront and defender SuzgoMwakasinga for Mzuni FC failed to deal with the ball as his header went behind him and advancing strikerShasimbiweKanyika raced for the ball and rounded of goalkeeper PiliraniMapira before tapping the ball into the yawning net. 1 nil.

In the 12th minutes into the second half, Tigers' Tony Mbulu was tripped inside Mzuni's 18 metre box and referee Stephano had to award a second penalty of the game; this time to the visitors. Bonda Mpinganjira sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to give Tigers a 2 nil cushion.

The students managed to hit the back of Tigers FC net but assistant referee MavutoGodoya had his flag up indicating there was an illegal push before the ball was kicked into the Tigers net. 2 nil it ended in favour of the visitors.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Mzuni FC Coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said his charges did not play well.

"Generally we did not play well. The two week break we had affected us. The penalty we failed to convert also put us off. In midfield we missed two players due to injuries and all these factors cost us the game. We need to sit down with the boys and encourage them to do well in forthcoming games," explained Chirwa.

The winning coach, Gerald Phiri Senior, said the game was very tough but was happy to collect three points.

"We are happy to collect three points today. I think we were stronger in the mid field and that's where we controlled the game," remarked Phiri.

Mighty Tigers are now at the summit of TNM Super League log table with 12 points from 8 games while Mzuni FC has gone down to position 14 with 5 points from 6 games.

The Tigers meet Moyale Barracks this Sunday at the same venue.