Nigeria: Banditry - Nigeria, Niger to Enhance Joint Military/Security Inter-Border Relations

A Joint Security Team from Sokoto, Northwest Nigeria have met with their counterparts in Niger Republic to discuss further modalities to enhance and promote joint military/security inter border relations among the security agencies of both countries.

The Joint Security Team from Sokoto comprised representatives from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, State Security Services, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Custom Service and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Acting Director Army Public Relations Col. Sagir Musa, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto, said the meeting was held in Dakana in Niger Republic.

"Nigerian delegates extensively and fruitfully brainstormed with their Nigerien counterparts on the unfolding security challenges in Sokoto State and environs," he disclosed.

He recalled that security threats along the international boundary between Niger Republic and Nigeria had necessitated the establishment of a joint military border patrol in September 2018.

"The main objective of the joint security venture was to checkmate the menace of cross border armed banditry and other criminalities across the nations' common porous borders."

The Joint Security Team from Nigeria, he said, was led by the Commander 1 Brigade, Brigadier General LKN Udeagbala who represented the General Officer Commanding 8 Division.