Nigeria: NSITF - We Work With Public Procurement Act - Somefun

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun, has said provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007 is necessary to ensure laid down rules and regulations in the processes.

Somefun, who disclosed this in Abuja, noted that the fund is currently engaged in a recruitment exercise.

Speaking through the General Manager, Administration, Olusegun Basorun, Somefun stated that whenever the fund recruits, it does not charge prospective applicants for job placements and challenged anyone with credible evidence on such illegal charges to present it.

He explained that "For any government agency to collect money from a job applicant, such vacancies must be advertised which must tell the public how much to pay whether such money is for scratch cards or something like that. It is a well-known fact that government stopped payment for jobs by applicants. The National Assembly has frowned against such act."

While dismissing the allegation that job racketeering is prevalent in the fund, Somefun said: "Matters relating to recruitment form part of the schedule of the General Manager Administration which include the authority to sign appointment letters as delegated. But before such letters are issued, certain things must happen.

"This circular itemised all the steps and approvals that must be obtained before anyone is employed."

On allegation that the managing director and the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, colluded to award contracts without recourse to the board, the NSITF helmsman explained that the Federal Government through the Public Procurement Act has specified how the issue of contracts should be handled.