Nigeria: Women Groups Want Nkeiruka As Reps Speaker, Khadija House Leader

Few days to the inauguration of the 9th House of Representatives, a group of women activists on the platform of Coalition for Women in Governance (CWG), Wednesday, staged a rally demanding for leadership positions in the 9th National Assembly.

They said giving key positions to women in the leadership hierarchy of the legislative arm of government would be in the best interest of the nation.

They said the election of Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as speaker and Khadija Abba Ibrahim as house leader of the lower chamber will ensure gender balance in the country.

The convener, Ebere Ifendu, who spoke on behalf of others, said the present arrangement in the country was heavily tilted in favour of men and at the detriment of women, despite their being more than half of the entire population.

She said the present arrangement also side-lines some parts of the country, contrary to the principles of Federal Character and urged members to vote for Nkeiruka as speaker in the spirit of fairness.