Mozambique: Nyusi in Quelimane for Veterans' Meeting

Maputo — Quelimane (Mozambique), 9 Jun (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday arrived in the city of Quelimane, capital of the central province of Zambezia, where, in his capacity as President of the ruling Frelimo Party, he will chair a meeting of the National Committee of the Association of Veterans of the National Liberation Struggle (ACLLN).

The ACLLN is one of the organisations affiliated to Frelimo, and the meeting is expected to discuss the ACLLN's alignment with Frelimo in the run-up to the general elections scheduled for 15 October. Nyusi is the Frelimo candidate in the presidential election, running for a second term of office.

The meeting will also discuss such matters' as veterans' pensions, and finance for veterans' housing.

When he arrived in Quelimane, late on Saturday afternoon, he was greeted by a large crowd of Frelimo members and supporters, who accompanied him on the three kilometre journey from the airport to the Zambezia provincial headquarters of Frelimo.

At the Frelimo office Nyusi thanked the crowd for their welcome and for the solidarity shown by the people of Zambezia for the victims of cyclones Idai and Kenneth. Idai hit the central provinces, particularly Sofala on 14 March, while Kenneth struck the northern province of Cabo Delgado on 25 April. The cost of post-cyclone reconstruction is put at 3.2 billion US dollars.

He stressed that this was a party, rather than a state visit - he was working, he said, with the Frelimo grass roots to prepare victory in the October elections.

"Organised, we are advancing", he said, encouraging young Frelimo supporters to follow the example of those who had fought for the country's independence, and are now organised in ACLLN.

He urged all those present to make their way to the polling stations on 15 October, to choose those who would best be capable of leading the country on the path of development.