Kenyan Referee Can't Wait for Afcon Action

Nakuru-based Fifa assistant referee Gilbert Cheruiyot is eager to show the world that Kenyan officials can handle matches at the highest level.

Cheruiyot is one of two Kenyan football officials who will officiate at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations that runs from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

The other is Peter Waweru from Aberdares - a centre referee.

"After making the cut for Afcon I believe I have what it takes to officiate at this level and the World Cup which is the pinnacle of my career. I promise to do my best," said the 36-year-old referee.

"Kenyan referees are aiming higher and are serious in the pitch," said the father of three.

"It is a big honour for me. Afcon is like the World Cup of Africa. Every referee in Africa wants to be at Afcon. It has taken me 14 years to be where I am now. I come from a community that values athletics more than football. I want to show them even in football the community could also produce top referees and footballers."

"If we can produce world beaters in athletics why not in football and refereeing?" Cheruiyot posed. He recently underwent training in South Africa and Morocco ahead of the Afcon.