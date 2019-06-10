Tanzania: Zanzibar - Former Police Commander's Death Shrouded in Mystery

Unguja — Former Mjini Magharibi Regional Police Commander Aziz Juma Mohamed was on Sunday June 09, 2019 morning found dead in his residence at Kijichi area in Unguja.

The Zanzibar Police Commissioner Hassan Haji confirmed over the death of Mr Mohammed, saying his death shrouded in mystery.

He said despite of unconfirmed reports alleging that the late Mohamed committed suicide outside his residence; the police have no details over the incident.

"It is too early to say anything about the incident, but investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of his death," he said.

The head of investigations at the Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Mjini Magharibi Dr Msafiri Marijani said the body of deceased Mohammed was received early today.

He said preliminary investigation has shown that his death was abnormal, but he did not give more details on the incident.

He said the blood samples has been taken for further investigation and other officials have been deployed on the scene for further investigations