Namibia: Boxing Fundraiser for Cancer Research and Nanaso

Windhoek — The founder of Black Tie Boxing Academy Ashley Young and associate Charissa Beukes have partnered with African Connection (AC) Boxing Academy in hosting a fundraising boxing event tomorrow at the Nampower Convention Centre in Windhoek.

The main aim of the event is to raise funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia & Namibian Network of Aids Service Organisations (Nanaso).

The organisers said the public response has been impressive and supportive as tables which were being sold at N$500 each have already been sold out. What makes this spectacle interesting is that all the bouts will be fought by first-time boxers as fighters got training for this initiative from AC Boxing Academy during the past few months.

The fighters received rigorous training from local trainer Imms Moses, who took them through their paces and work regime. The event, which promises to thrill, will also see performances from The Ell's and The Namibian Sunflower Boss amongst others.The evening will produce a total of six charity fights. General tickets to the event cost N$100.